Hope for peace, harmony

by Roz Blades AM of the Jewish community and the City of Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network

Messages of hope in the local newspaper and social media from the Interfaith Network of the City of Greater Dandenong are important, because we are a tolerant group of people with differing religious beliefs who have come together in the name of ‘peace’ and ‘harmony’ and ‘hope’.

Peace, harmony, and hope are more important now than ever.

As the Jewish representative on the Interfaith Network, it has always been my hope that more people in a multicultural community understand that although we all have our differences, we have our similarities.

And that is to live in harmony and peace. And now hope is a by-word.

If you are ill, tired, worried, and frightened, as many are now, let’s ‘hope’ that by working together, speaking, and showing kindness, we can achieve those basic tenets of patience, understanding and love.

Let us look to a time when greater knowledge shall bind us all together and our hopes for the power of good will overcome all else.

Let us put our trust into the power of good to overcome adversity.

Shalom.