Neighbourhood Watch event

Public forum – all residents welcome. Q&A and Information Session with local police in attendance. GUEST SPEAKER: Snr Stg Kent Standish.

Paddy O’Donoghue Centre; 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. When: Wednesday 25 May 7.30pm.

A Floral Muse Exhibition:

An opportunity to admire the beauty of the decorative use of flowers and plants to embellish home furnishings, create amazing public spaces and to learn plant symbolic cultural meanings.

Date and time: weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, starting from Tuesday 10 May, 10:00am. Location: Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens – 66 McCrae St, Dandenong.

Luminosity – Springvale

Pull on your favourite autumn coat and take a stroll through streets known and unfamiliar. Visit your favourite restaurant for dinner and explore the luminous art works and light-based art installations and projections.

When: Tuesday 17 May – Sunday 29 May, 6pm-11pm. Where: Multicultural Place, Buckingham Avenue, Springvale.

Luminosity – Noble Park

Noble Park Public Hall will be lit up by internationally renowned projection artist Nick Azidis.

Where: Noble Park Public Hall. When: 35 Buckleys Lane, Noble ParkFriday 13 May – Sunday 29 May, 6pm-11pm

Always love the music

Roy Theaker, a former concertmaster of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, and his band present a dynamic and energetic show of a range of musical genres that will excite, delight and amuse. Prepare to be charmed, entertained and enthralled. Includes complimentary morning tea and a parking voucher

Duration: 75 minutes. Location: Drum Theatre, Dandenong. Time: Thursday 19 May at 10.30am. Tickets via following link: https://drumticketing.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/6756/6401.

Sweltering Cities

During the recent summer months, Sweltering Cities ran our Summer Survey to understand the health, environmental and social impacts of extreme heat on communities across Australia and had a large number of respondents from Melbourne’s South East, with key concerns raised around climate adaptive housing, minimum standards for renters, the effects of heat on human health and towns that have been planned to increase the urban heat island effect rather than reduce it.

Location: Springvale Community Hub. Time: 4-5pm, Tuesday 24 May.

Awareness Meditation at The Open Door:

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises the body and soul and connects to meaning. All are welcome to join this organic group to meditate in a safe environment. Gold coin donation welcome. This session will run on Zoom, please contact us if you’d like to join online.

When: Mondays 2.30pm-3.30pm (followed by a cuppa) Where: 110 Ann St, Dandenong. Please contact Jo/Tayla on 97918664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au to book in.

Bakhtar Community Organisation

Bakhtar Community Organisation is delivering virtual health literacy program (part two) in Dari and English languages to address following: flu vaccination, Covid-19 Vaccination, Arthritis.

The program will be LIVE from Bakhtar Facebook and YouTube Channel on Sunday 30 May at 12:30PM from Channel 31.