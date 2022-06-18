Looking Back

100 years ago

22 June 1922

Dandenong Police Court

Monday June 12, before Messrs J K Freeman, A Lousad, and J W H Wilson JPs

Vaccination Cases

Richard A Hart and Frederick B Minchin were each fined 10/- for not having their children vaccinated.

Riding bicycle on Footpath

Claude Wigg was charged, on the information of Sergt. Hehir, with riding a bicycle on the footpath. He pleaded guilty and was fined 5/-.

50 years ago

20 June 1972

Dianne’s bubble bursts

A 13-year-old Doveton girl has been suspended form Hallam High School for wearing blue coloured “bubbles” to hold her hair in place. Dianne Burrows of Olive Rd Doveton was suspended for three days last Friday after being told to conform to school regulations. School principal Mr William Hicks told Dianne she would not be allowed to return to school wearing the blue “bubbles.” She could wear only brown or white to conform to school uniform. The girl’s mother Mrs Anne Burrows is outraged by the suspension. “The whole thing is very unreasonable, and I am not prepared to buckle under. I will fight this to the end. I telephoned the headmaster, only to have him hang up on me. I went down to the school, and he said it was his school and he would make the rules.” Mr Hicks told the Journal he could not make any comment on the matter.

20years ago

17 June 2002

Toxic site unlikely in Dande

Dandenong has been eliminated as a possible site for the State Government’s controversial toxic soil recycling plant. Sources have confirmed to the Journal that the Dandenong bid by Clean Away for its proposed site in Ordish Road, has been rejected by the Hazardous Waste Siting Advisory Committee. It was believed that Dandenong was in the final three sites along with Deer Park and East Gippsland. The committee is believed to have recommended Deer Park and East Gippsland as potential sites for the proposed recycling plants – they were among 11 sites initially nominated.

5 years ago

19 June 2017

Proposal hosed down

Greater Dandenong Councillors voted down a “pre-emptive” motion to express concern about CFA reforms. At the Tuesday 13 June meeting, former Keysborough CFA volunteer Cr Tim Dark proposed that the council write to all local brigades, Volunteer Fire Brigades Victoria (VFBV), United Firefighters Union of Australia (UFU), local MPs, and the victorian ministers and shadow ministers to indicate strong support for volunteers. Matthew Kirwan was the motion’s only other supporter. “I am concerned that the legislation and the likely outcomes of the review are ambiguous and may lead to the inability of volunteers to successfully operate in integrated stations,” he said. Cr Roz Blades opposed the motion because “it goes without saying that this council supports its volunteers”. “I think the way to do this is to have a discussion or meeting with our local Member of Parliament,“ she said.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society