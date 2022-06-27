Show ponies star on Scottish Heritage Day

A record number of Shetland ponies, Clydesdale horses and Scottish dog breeds were on show at Dandenong Showgrounds on Sunday 29 May.

The free 18th annual Scottish Heritage Day was organised by the Dandenong Agricultural & Pastoral Society.

“It was a fabulous day. I don’t know how many entries we had in total but there were record entries,” organiser Graeme Marriott said.

“Everyone had a great time. The day was successful.”

The strong turnout augurs well for the society’s history-making 150th Dandy Show in November.

Organisers were putting the disappointment of last year’s show being cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

“We’re well in the planning stages for it this year. We can’t afford to have another (Covid) lockdown.”