Police brief: E-scooter impounded

Casey Highway Patrol intercepted a e-scooter rider travelling at 58 kilometres per hour in Dandenong on Friday 24 June.

The 45-year-old male from Dandenong was intercepted on Clow Street and returned a positive result to methylamphetamine.

Further enquires determined he was also unlicensed, police say.

The e-scooter was immediately impounded for a period of 30 days at a cost of $1038 and he can expect a summons in the mail in relation to numerous traffic offences, police say.

E-scooters meet the definition of a motor vehicle if the motor exceeds a continuous power output of more than 200 Watts, or they are capable of being ridden at speeds greater than 10 kilometres per hour.

If the device has two wheels, they are deemed to be motorcycles and require the rider to be licensed and wear the appropriate motorcycle helmet.