Williams heads Mental Health

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams says “it’s time for new challenges” after being assigned the Mental Health portfolio in the latest State Cabinet re-shuffle.

Ms Williams retains Aboriginal Affairs – a job that has been re-named as Minister for Treaty and First Peoples.

MPs Ros Spence and Natalie Hutchins take over her former roles as Minister for Prevention of Family Violence and Minister for Women.

Meanwhile, Carrum MP Sonya Kilkenny has been promoted to Cabinet with the Corrections, Youth Justice, Victim Support and Fishing and Boating portfolios.

Moordialloc MP Tim Richardson will be Parliamentary Secretary for Mental Health and Social Inclusion, as well as for Schools.

The changes are part of a wholesale Cabinet reshuffle after the departures of senior Ministers Martin Foley, James Merlino, Lisa Neville, Martin Pakula and Richard Wynne.

As Mental Health Minister, Ms Williams succeeds the departing James Merlino in implementing recommendations of the Mental Health Royal Commission.

“The truth is, you don’t have to look far to find someone who has been let down by the mental health system, and that’s exactly why we committed to reform,” Ms Williams posted on social media.

“And I look forward to playing my part to deliver the change so many have told us they need to see.”

Ms Williams said her re-named Treaty and First Peoples portfolio better describes “the times we are in and the journey we are on.”

“We are on an exciting path – the first Australian jurisdiction to commit to truth and treaty.”

Substantive treaty negotiations, set to begin next year, were “our best chance of delivering better outcomes by giving Aboriginal people control of their own affairs”, she said.

In her former roles, Ms Williams was proud to oversee the “bulk” of 227 recommendations from the Royal Commission in Family Violence, including the Orange Door Network.

She’d also made Australian-first changes that “went into the engine room of inequality”, such as the Gender Equality Act and the introduction of Gender Responsive Budgeting.