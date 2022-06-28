Sequel plan for Covid crusade

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A multi-lingual Covid information campaign is set to have a sequel.

The next instalments of the South East Community Links series are being supported with $62,000 in State funding.

The first series, starring comedian Diana Nguyen as a caped crusader, tackled anxiety about Covid-19 and third-dose vaccinations.

It reached 30,000-plus people in multiple languages across digital channels, SECL chief executive Peter McNamara said.

The next project will tackle the longer-term impacts of the pandemic and lockdowns.

“In SECL’s work with young people, we have also observed declining states of mental health and wellbeing,” Mr McNamara said..

“In particular, social connectedness, sleep and physical activity have declined leading to adverse impacts on family relationships, education and health among some youth.”

The series will promote social connections, healthy behaviours and “hope for a brighter future”.

“While this campaign is directly targeted at youth, we also see them as an important communication channel that reaches parents, siblings, relatives, friends and communities.”

In March, Mr McNamara said there was a “huge gap” in culturally-appropriate health education and vaccination services.

“Our experience shows that when information is translated and presented by community leaders, there is more trust and respect.”

The project was funded as part of the State Government’s Multicultural Communications Outreach Program, which promotes Covid-safe behaviour and recovery in multicultural communities.

“Multicultural media outlets have played a vital role ensuring everyone knows how to play their part in keeping the community safe,” Multicultural Affairs Minister Ros Spence said.

“It’s a big job – and I can’t thank them enough.”