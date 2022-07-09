Crowds flock for NAIDOC

More than 24,000 joined in NAIDOC Week celebrations at Dandenong Market on Sunday 3 July.

The event included a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony performed by the Bunurong Land Council Aboriginal Corporation.

Other activities included a hip hop flash-mob dance workshop with Indigenous Outreach Projects, craft making with Wurruck Yambo and a wall mural by artist Leah Sandow.

General manager Jennifer Hibbs said the turnout showed “wonderful community spirit and interest and participation”.

The market also announced it would prepare and register a reconciliation action plan over the next 12 months.

“Dandenong Market’s vision for reconciliation is for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural heritage to be protected, celebrated and shared,” Ms Hibbs said.

“We look forward to celebrating this culture alongside the other 156 nationalities all working in harmony under the same roof.”