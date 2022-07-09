Looking Back

100 years ago

13 July 1922

News in brief

• Russia’s plan for reconstruction of that country involves an outlay of £322,400,000.

• For some weeks over 100 tons of rabbit skins a week have been sold at the Sydney auctions, accounting for the destruction of nearly 2,000,000 rabbits each week.

• The recent heavy rains throughout Victoria have made the prospects for the coming season more encouraging.

• R Spears, the Australian cyclist, has won the French cycling Grand Prix.

50 years ago

11 July 1972

Sunday baking ‘to continue’

Hades Hot Bread kitchens will continue to bake on Sundays. Managing director Mr Don Miller made this clear at the opening of the firm’s new shop in Dandenong last Thursday. “I feel I would be letting down the people of Melbourne if we were to discontinue to press for Sunday baking in the face of an unnecessary and antiquated regulation. Mr Miller said Hades Hot Bread had proved an instant success with many thousands of Melbourne people. He added: “Every time I call into one of our kitchens, the local manageress is quick to point out she has customers coming from 10, 15, and 20 miles away.”

20years ago

8 July 2002

Trading Up

Giant hardware store chain Bunnings will build a $13.2 million retail warehouse in Dandenong creating more than 400 jobs. The 12.390m² complex – will be built on the former Minster Carpet factory site on the corner of Princes Highway and Gladstone Road. Greater Dandenong Mayor Paul Donovan described the project as a “wonderful development” for the city. “We are pleased with Bunnings coming to the local area and the potential employment and stimulus to the economy the new store will create.” Cr Donovan said the Minster Carpet site had become a landmark and was perfect for the 382-space car park and warehouse which would be open seven days a week.

5 years ago

10 July 2017

Boy’s made good

Hoseah Partsch has one of the country’s highest selling singles and is going on a national tour with Culture Club. Not bad for a Dandenong High School Year 12 student who auditioned for television talent contest ‘The Voice’ just a few months ago to help his single mum and three siblings. “I’m just a normal kid from Melbourne trying to chase his dreams and make a better future for his family.” Hoseah finished in second place on the Voice grand final on Sunday 2 July. His single Paper Planes is sitting at number three on the iTunes chart and on Wednesday 5 July Culture Club front man Boy George announced Hoseah would join the band’s Australian tour. Dandenong High School principal Susan Ogden said, “The Dandenong High School community is incredibly proud of Hoseah, not just in what he has achieved but by the way he has achieved it. He has a quiet dignity, humility and he has stayed true to who he is despite the hype. “He is an inspirational young man, and we wish him well.”

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society