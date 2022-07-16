Ice Age brings cold comfort

A welcome blast of snow landed on Springvale Community Hub lawns on Friday 8 July.

The blizzard didn’t drop from the skies, but from a snow machine. It was part of the City of Greater Dandenong’s school-holiday screening of popular family-flick Ice Age.

Aside from the outdoor cinema, there was a flurry of snowdrops and a glam parade of snow princesses.

It served as a fun entrée ahead of the return of Springvale Snow Fest on 31 July.

The Snow Fest in central Springvale will feature play areas covered in real snow from Mt Buller, foods, crafts, music, rides and live ice sculpture. The day will be capped by fireworks at 6.50pm.

Details: snowfest.com.au