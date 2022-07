Dandenong Market re-opened its indoor playground with much fanfare on Sunday 11 July.

More than 25,000 visitors enjoyed grooving with dancing zebras from Born in a Taxi as well as taking selfies with the playground’s giant ‘Ghost Turtle’ and other larger-than-life puppets.

The playground was open for only six months before it closed during the Covid pandemic.

It is now open each Market day, with a dedicated toddler zone.