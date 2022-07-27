Tickets on sale for Archibald Prize exhibition

Tickets are on sale for the Archibald Prize Exhibition at Bunjil Place Gallery, the first stop in the Prize’s 2022 regional tour.

Bunjil Place Gallery will host the prize for portraiture with over 50 works on display between 3 September and 16 October.

Now in its 101st year, the Archibald Prize is recognised as Australia’s favourite and most significant art award with over 800 portraits judged by the trustees of the Art Gallery of NSW. Since 1921, the Archibald Prize has highlighted figures from all walks of life, from famous faces to local heroes, reflecting the stories of our times.

The display at Bunjil Place Gallery will feature the notable Packing Room Prize winner Claus Stangl with his portrait of director, writer, actor and producer Taika Waititi alongside 2022 Archibald Prize winner Blak Douglas with his portrait of Wiradjuri artist Karla Dickens, titled Moby Dickens.

City of Casey Chair of Administrators Noelene Duff PSM said the Archibald Prize is one of the most prestigious arts awards in Australia and to have these works on display at Bunjil Place highlights the Bunjil’s strength as a world-class gallery and entertainment precinct.

“The Archibald Prize is always a snapshot of the Australian people, and this year brings together self-portraits that provide a glimpse of the artists’ internal worlds alongside those that celebrate leading figures who are making this country a better and more equitable place to be,” Ms Duff said.

“We encourage our local community to reserve their tickets to this unique exhibition taking place right on our doorstep.

“We are so honoured to be the first stop and exclusive Victorian venue on the Archibald Prize’s regional tour across the country, this is an absolute coup for our region and the City of Casey more specifically.”

The Archibald Prize 2022 will be on display at Bunjil Place Gallery, 2 Patrick Northeast Drive, Narre Warren from 3 September to 16 October 2022.

Tickets are available now. To book your spot to experience Australia’s most prestigious art prize, visit bunjilplace.com.au