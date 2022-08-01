Businesses at play

Accountant firm RJ Sanderson and Associates ‘broke in’ its refurbished office in style at a business networking night on 27 July.

The firm hosted drinks and nibbles for Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce members, with executive coach Gordon Jenkins as guest speaker.

The chamber is also running the 2022 South East Business Awards – which for the first time is open to businesses across Melbourne’s South East.

The Awards program promotes and rewards businesses that have gone the extra mile for their customers and their staff.

Businesses that have a positive impact in their community, provide training and career paths for their staff and incorporate sustainable initiatives to care for their environment.

Applications close 19 August. Entry is free.

Details: greaterdandenongchamber.com/awards