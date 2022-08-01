All abilities sport shines in all weather

About 300 kids kept warm and active at a All Abilities Sports Fun Day at Edinburgh Reserve, Springvale on 26 July.

Students from up to nine special schools in the South East took part in Aussie Rules, netball, table tennis, gymnastics, basketball and Lego and painting activities.

It was topped off with an exhibition FIDA football game between SEDA College volunteers and about 25 students.

Sandown Cobras All Abilities Sports ran the day, with support of City of Greater Dandenong.

Organisations such as Melbourne Vixens, St Kilda Football Club, AFL Victoria and Bunnings also took part.

“The weather was a bit chilly, but the kids enjoyed it,” co-organiser Hannah Sacks from the Cobras said.