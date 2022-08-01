Tank’s for the donation

By Jonty Ralphsmith

South East Water has donated and installed a rainwater tank for young women and children affected by long-term neglect, abuse and homelessness.

The donation to the Lighthouse Foundation, which provides care for the young people, comes ahead of national homelessness week, marked from 1-7 August.

The rainwater tank is helping residents to learn about water efficiency and enjoy the health benefits of gardening.

It’s also expected to help keep water bills stable at the property for Lighthouse Foundation, with outdoor water use accounting for up to 25 per cent of the average home’s water use.

Installation of the rainwater tank at the six-bedroom Lighthouse home was donated by South East Water’s plumbing division, Priority Plumbing.

South East Water Managing Director, Lara Olsen said South East Water was fortunate to partner with organisations that closely support the health, liveability and affordability of community members within its service area.

“Lighthouse Foundation homes are more than just a roof for people in need, they’re family homes that provide comfortable and safe spaces for residents, helping them to heal and thrive,” Ms Olsen said.

“This has a practical element, as a space to grow fruit, vegetables and plants and for children to play. But it also has a healing element, given the physical, mental and emotional health benefits associated with gardening.”

The tank has a capacity of 2400 litres – an average water tap supplies 18-20 litres per minute

Homelessness Week (1-7 August) raises awareness of the 116,000 people experiencing homelessness in Australia on any given night.