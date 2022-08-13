Looking Back

100 years ago

10 August 1922

Starving Children of Europe

Sir – I desire to appeal through your columns to all those who desire to help the local committee formed to raise funds for the starving children of Europe. We intend making a public appeal on Tuesday 15 August. And the help of every lover of children is needed. There are very many who have not so far contributed to the fund and the committee appeals especially to them to do their share in this humanitarian work. Is there one person in this town who would willingly see a child die of slow starvation? Yet they are dying daily, and we cannot evade our share of the responsibility – so we appeal to you, both to work and to give the poor man’s shilling or the rich man’s pound, which are equally welcome. Amounts previously acknowledged £24/3/4.

Miss Mathews £10/0/0, J Abbott £5/0/0, W Tharle £1/1/0, Miss Greaves £1/0/0, E Hill £1/0/0, Mrs Purdy 4 shillings.

50 years ago

8 August 1972

A Sad Day

Last Thursday was a sorry day for the Gascard family of Springvale. Three generations of Gascard girls sat and watched as workman pulled down their old “friend“ Springvale North Primary School. The original mud-brick schoolhouse, built almost 100 years age, was condemned two years ago by the Education Department. Mrs Gascard, who more than 50 years ago planted the huge Cypress tree which stands in the school’s yard, added: “We used to enjoy great times here – particularly with our old headmaster Mr James Lawrence Brennan, he was a real pet.”

20 years ago

12 August 2002

Drugs Victory

Drug activity in the Springvale CBD is at a six-year low following an outstanding police operation. Police have described Operation Moonstone as the most effective campaign staged in the war on drugs in the suburb. A series of convert operations in Springvale over several months has rid the streets of 31 drug traffickers. Dist. Insp Dainton said 31 people had been arrested for drug trafficking. Greater Dandenong Mayor Paul Donovan said council, police, retailers and community had formed a ‘partnership’ to help fight the City’s drug problem.

5 years ago

14 August 2017

Memories being remade with City Hall’s upgrade

Weddings, dances, deb balls, citizenship ceremonies – Springvale City Hall hosted them all, and more. Thanks to a $7.7 million makeover the hall is refreshed and ready to play a key role in many more memories. “This is just the start of a much bigger project,“ Greater Dandenong Mayor Jim Memeti said. The hall update was stage one of the $50 million Springvale Community Precinct project which is due to be delivered by the end of 2020. It will include a new library, community meeting facilities and outdoor space, plus a refresh for the City Hall Supper Room. The project is in the final stages of detailed design and Cr Memeti said work should start next year.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society