Looking Back

100 years ago

31 August 1922

State Income Tax Returns

The State Income Tax (office) notifies in our advertising columns that Thursday August 31 1922 is the date fixed for lodging State Income Tax returns for the 12 months ended June 30 1922, and wishes attention be drawn to the fact that, by the amendment of the Income Tax Act, in addition to all other taxpayers, all farmers, graziers, orchardists, nurseryman etc who were previously exempt are now required to make returns, no mater what the unimproved value of their land may be.

50 years ago

Massive Minibike Protest

Traffic could come to a standstill in Dandenong’s main street next Wednesday during a “militant” minibike demonstration. Plans have been made to have “hundreds“ of children push their minibikes continually over the main street, as well as a parade of banner-waving adults. The demonstration will be held to protest over alleged delays by Dandenong Council over providing a track in the district for minibike enthusiasts. The man behind the confrontation is Mr Frank Burwash, president of the Dandenong-Doveton Minibike and Go Kart Club, who said the demonstration would begin at noon. He said his efforts so far have been fruitless and he sent a strongly worded one-page letter to Dandenong Council which was discussed by council’s recreation committee last Monday night.

20years ago

26 August 2002

Councillors clash

Greater Dandenong council will tonight (Monday) vote on a no-confidence motion in Cr John Kelly – the Southeast Regional Waste Management (SERWMG) Group chairman. Cr Kevin Walsh called for the vote of no confidence following an audit called by Cr Kelly that cleared the group of any impropriety concerning overseas trips by SERWMG representatives. Cr Walsh, an accountant, said: “The report basically proves nothing. Ernest and Young did what was asked of them. However, when it comes to proving anything, such a report is not worth the paper it is written on – much less the $10,000 that it cost.” But a defiant Cr Kelly, who was last month elected SERWMG chairman, said a no-confidence motion was politically motivated and that he would act on a promise of opening up a “can of worms” on the Labor-dominated council.

5 years ago

28 August 2017

Good move for free cash

No- and low-interest loans could be helping 35,000 people in the Greater Dandenong area. Dandenong’s Good Money store celebrated its fifth anniversary on Monday 21 August. Since opening in 2012, the Lonsdale Street site has provided nearly $3 million in safe and affordable loans to people on low incomes. Good Shepherd Micro Finance CEO Adam Mooney said a partnership between Good Shepherd Microfinance, the State Government and National Australia Bank brough the concept to life. Dandenong women Rachel Adams is a single mother on a disability pension. Through Good Money she’s brought two couches, a bed, a computer, a fridge, and a washing machine. “It’s just fantastic and I hope they stay around for ever,” she said.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society