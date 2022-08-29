Get on your away uniform

Greater Dandenong Council workers got dressed up for holidays in support of Magical Getaway Day.

They did their bit to help raise awareness and gold-coin donations for charity Magical Getaway Foundation’s work in sending disadvantaged families away on their first-ever holiday.

Last year, the charity sent six families from Greater Dandenong on their first holidays to Phillip Island.

According to the MGF, one in three Australian children have never been on holiday.

“The Foundation’s family wait list grows everyday with over sixty families currently waiting for a much-needed break away,” MGF founder Rosemary Teed said.

“The need is there. We just need the funds to create brighter futures for vulnerable Australians.”

The MGF hopes its first annual fundraiser will rack up more than $10,000 for the cause.

Details: www.magicalgetawayfoundation.org/getawayday2022