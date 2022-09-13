Pedestrian fights for life

A Cranbourne East driver was under police guard after a pedestrian was critically injured in Dingley Village.

Major Collision Investigation Unit officers say a blue 2013 Toyota Yaris crashed into the back of a parked car which then struck a pedestrian on Mornington Peninsula Freeway about 8.30am on 12 Spetember.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The 50-year-old driver was taken to hospital under police guard.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au