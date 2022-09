Larrikin humour was there in spades at the Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce annual AFL Grand Final lunch.

Former AFL stars Jason Akermanis and Billy Brownless headlined the entertainment at Southern Golf Club on 21 September.

Brownless was a late ring-in for AFLW marquee player Darcy Vescio.

The lunch included an impressively-assorted charity auction with all proceeds to charities Make-A-Wish and Wayss.