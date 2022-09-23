Drug-driver’s car with litany of defects

An alleged thieving drug-driver has been intercepted twice in a day in a dangerously defective vehicle with airbags deployed, inoperable seatbelts and a wheel facing the wrong way.

The 39-year-old Langwarrin man reportedly stole from a vehicle before fleeing in his damaged vehicle in Dandenong North about 2pm on Monday 19 September.

Soon after, police received reports of him driving erratically in Keysborough and Dandenong with the airbags activated and a damaged tyre.

Police intercepted the vehicle in Dandenong South about 2.27pm.

The driver tested positive for meth and was prohibited from driving for 24 hours due to drug driving.

His vehicle was labelled defective and grounded due to being “extremely unsafe”, police say.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of stealing from vehicles, handling stolen goods, as well as drug and weapon charges.

The man was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court in February.

Hours later, Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol then spotted the same driver and vehicle again travelling in Dandenong South.

On interception, police seized the car keys.

The man is expected to be charged with driving contrary to a driving prohibition, driving contrary to a vehicle defect notice, removal of a defect label, driving a vehicle not meeting the standards of registration and failing to wear a seat belt.