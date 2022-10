Spring sunshine smiled on the launch of Maralinga Community Garden in Chandler Reserve, Keysborough on 1 October.

After years in the planning, the first garden beds and their crops were proudly on show.

Fresh plants and vegies were on offer, as well as kid’s activities and raffle prizes.

The garden has been supported by City of Greater Dandenong and South East Water.

Memberships and garden beds are still available.

Details: Bryan, 0409 003 652 or Maralinga Community Garden page on Facebook.