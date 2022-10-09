CCTV moves on flats’ trash

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A CCTV trailer will be moved into a garbage-dumping ‘hot spot’ in front of a block of flats in Noble Park.

Greater Dandenong Council stated it will move the mobile CCTV camera to the notorious corner of Corrigan Road and Henry Street in mid-October.

It comes after the council had been collecting illegal rubbish at the site most Mondays as part of its weekly proactive ‘dumped rubbish hot spots program’.

“Our Locals Laws officers have investigated this site and have been unable to find anything with identification that leads to a specific unit or address responsible for the illegal dumping in this location,” engineering director Paul Kearsley said.

“Council has placed a hard waste brochure in each of the unit letterboxes and our Cleansing ‘Hot Spots’ crew removed the dumped rubbish in the location.

Keysborough resident Gaye Guest said no sooner was the mess cleaned up, then more rubbish appears.

“These residents have cost the rateayers a lot of money.

“They dump, people like me report and the council cleans up – (and) repeat. It’s a vicious circle as it has been happening weekly.”

The CCTV trailer will be relocated to Henry Street from another dumping hot spot at 32 Stud Road, Dandenong.

After agitation from councillor Lana Formoso, the CTTV had immediate success in stopping illegal dumping at the Stud Road site.

Mr Kearsley recently stated that the council was considering moving the CCTV trailer to several hot spots over the next 12 months.