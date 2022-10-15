Looking Back

100 years ago

19 October 1922

Random Notes

It is well known that agricultural and horticultural societies, in their desire to make the show ring events attractive, at times get right away from the chief object of which such societies exist, viz, the encouragement of primary production. In this connection the Ballarat Agricultural Society had surely gone from the sublime to the ridiculous. It having decided to introduce goat racing at the next show. This is making a circus of the agricultural show business; and the sooner executive officers and committees of the agricultural societies in the State wake up to the fact that their special province is to promote a healthy competitive rivalry in the staple industries of the State, instead of allocating prize money for “circus” events, the better it will be for those societies and interest they are supposed to represent.

50 years ago

19 October 1972

New Home on the Market

A brick veneer home with many attractive features is for sale in Griffith St Endeavour Hills. Nearing completion, the home is priced at $15,950. The home is within walking distance of shops, schools, and public transport. It has three bedrooms, all with built-in robes. Features in the lounge include an archway, draw drapes and concealed lighting. The kitchen/dinette has an electric wall oven and hot plates. There are good quality light fittings throughout the home. The bathroom has a separate shower and there is a broom cupboard in the laundry. Another feature is the attractive wall to wall carpet throughout the home. It also has screen doors and a double driveway with paths leading to front and back doors.

20 years ago

21 October 2002

One of 3 to stand up from the bar after blast.

Endeavour Hills resident Travis Barton is lucky to be alive – he was drinking at the Sari Club when the Bali bomb went off. Suffering a perforated eardrum, stitches and serious burns Mr Barton was on the first Hercules aircraft to Darwin and arrived in Melbourne last Monday. Mr Barton, 20 was drinking at the nightclub with his friend Dale Atkins. “We looked outside and saw a car explode, next thing we knew we were blown backwards off our chairs,” he said. Mr Barton, Mr Atkins and one other person were the only three who stood up from the bar area.

5 years ago

16 October 2017

Hallelujah, Christmas carols are back on

Dandenong’s Carols By Candlelight event has received a reprieve. Greater Dandenong Mayor Jim Meneti announced that the council would run the event in Harmony Square, at the Monday 9 council meeting. “The Carols by Candlelight will continue,” Cr Memeti said. The Journal was inundated with community feedback on the decision made by the Dandenong Chamber of Commerce, expressing disappointment. Vicki Collier said the decision was an absolute disgrace.

