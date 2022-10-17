South East Business Awards: Building a winning business

by Sahar Foladi

Advanced Manufacturing award

Roofing & Sheetmetal Centre

Sponsor: Macpherson Kelley

Roofing & Sheetmetal Centre (RSC) quite literally helps us to make Melbourne.

The 2022 Advanced Manufacturing Award winner has a long history in the City of Dandenong, located in Noble Park as a custom fabricator of high quality sheetmetal products.

It provides products to qualified tradesmen for projects ranging from commercial to residential roofing and building projects.

“Our ability to customise our products is our key strength,” the company stated.

“What our customers most value is the time that we take to listen to them, to work through ideas, give them advice and make their products exactly to their needs.”

Impressively RSC is diversifying its workforce, with women comprising half of its recruits in 2022.

It provides flexible hours of work to accommodate the challenges of childcare for working parents and work from home where possible and leaders undertaking mental health training and employee wellbeing.

“In a staff survey, 100 per cent responded that they feel a sense of pride in the quality of the

work they produce,” the company stated.

“Ninety-five per cent state they are aware of the company values, and what it means in relation to their role.”

It has also done a lot for its community such as a massive $8,000 donation during the month of Movember to support men’s health.

Staff also voluntarily donated funds to the Victoria Bushfire Relief and Salvation Army Christmas appeals.