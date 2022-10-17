South East Business Awards: Dog treats boom

by Sahar Foladi

Retail/Wholesale Services Award

Wagalot

Sponsor: Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce

A Carrum Downs dog-treat producer has taken out the 2022 retail/wholesale business award.

From small beginnings in Brighton, Wagalot has grown to an industry leader with 400 outlets Australia wide.

The company has grown so much that they are looking to invest in new equipment to increase productivity to cope with the increased amount of orders.

The equipment will include automated packaging and sealing machines, new baking equipment and dehydration machines.

“Some of this new equipment will come in conjunction with relocation to larger premises due to the space and power limitations at our existing factory,” director Alice Needham said.

Wagalot is the first to have produced the DIY birthday cake for dogs which is microwavable in two minutes.

They have cookies inspired by Vegemite and ready-to-eat birthday-in-a-box cakes.

“As the founders of Wagalot we have always held the core belief that dogs should be a significant part of the family,” Ms Needham said.

“Wagalot’s purpose is to help all dog owners to bond with their dog through quality treats and food.”

At the awards, Ms Neeham revealed that her six-year-old Golden Retriever ‘Cliffy’ was the chief taste-tester for Wagalot’s treats.

As well as looking after treats for dogs, Wagalot has also established a Lord Mayor’s charitable trust fund which they donate to as a company through sales and individuals.

The trust fund also supports organisations such as Golden Retriever Rescue, Animals Australia, World Wildlife Fund, Animal Welfare League of Australia and Pet Rescue.