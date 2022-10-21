Chilling out at high tea

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An enchanting high-tea was staged for impressed VIPs by Emerson School students on 20 October.

As part of a ‘winter wonderland’ theme, Essential Foods VCAL students set a dramatically-lit table full of delectable treats and a giant wisteria floral arrangement.

Guests dined out on the array of exquisite cakes, pastries, dumplings and punch while admiring the rich adornments including a giant wintery mural by VCAT Visual Arts students.

Principal John Mooney said students at the specialist school “learned to aspire and be ambitious”. One of those examples was the luscious, annual high tea.

He told of the late paediatric surgeon Dr Bob Dickens who said he’d been to high teas at the Savoy and Emerson.

“He’d say I can tell you what’s best – head to Dandenong.”

On a similar note, Greater Dandenong’s retiring chief executive John Bennie said the free high tea was of such quality, it could be a potentially lucrative school fundraiser.

He suggested it could be staged at the council’s venues Drum Theatre or Springvale City Hall, he said.

Other guests included project managers and architects involved in the long-awaited first-stage redevelopment works at the Heatherton Road campus.