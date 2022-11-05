Looking Back

100 years ago

9 November 1922

Shire Council Inspection

The Dandenong Shire Councillors made their annual inspection of the shire on Monday 6 November. Leaving the Town Hall at 9am they inspected the following roads: Hammond, Bangholme, Island, Harwood, Frankston, Thompson, Wells and Edithvale roads. The West boundary to Chelsea Road, Corrigan’s Road, Chandler’s Road, Brighton Road, Douglas Street (Noble Park), and Stud, Heatherton, Brady, Gladstone, Police and Bakers roads. The result of the tour was that councillors found the roads generally to be in good order and in much better condition than some of the streets in Dandenong.

50 years ago

9 November 1972

How the other half lives

Hallam Youth Club had a look at how the other half lives recently when it invited another youth club to its meeting. Hallam Youth Club has only two rules -no sex and no drink. Apart from these two rules everything is left to the discretion of the members and things usually work out well. Evidently the visitors did not have much respect for the rules and broke them as fast as they could. According to their latest newsletter the visitors “ran wild through the clubhouse and carried on their rule breaking activities outside in the grounds”. In an effort to explain to parents and the public what had gone on at the youth club that night the group’s newsletter devoted most of its space to the subject last week. To cut off any repeat performances of bad behaviour of visiting clubs, the Hallam group probably will send delegations on surprise visits to other clubs before inviting them to Hallam.

20 years ago

11 November 2002

Food Works – This week’s specials

12 Fresh Eggs 700 $1.69 2Lt Tarax Lemonade $0.97

Iceberg Lettuce $0.97 Sorbent 8pt Toilet Tissue $4.49

Tomatoes $1.49Kg 400g Whiskas Cat Food $0.87

Lean Beef Mince $5.99Kg Loin Lamb Chops $7.49Kg

Thin Sausages $3.59Kg 4Lt Bulla Ice Cream $4.99

5 years ago

13 November 2017

Fix Up for School

A $400,000 makeover is on the way for Dandenong Primary School’s heritage-listed building. “I was incredibly pleased for the school and school community,“ principal Daniel Riley said. “A lot of money goes into maintaining the building.” The well-known Dandenong Primary School building on Foster Street dated back to 1881 so was almost 140 years old. He said there were cracks in walls and holes in floors. “We’ve got windows that we can’t open because when we try to close them, bits of wood fall off them,“ he said. It does put pressure on the school budget. He said the building was “incredible“ and a big source of pride for the staff and the students.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society