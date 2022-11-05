Dandenong West festival

Dandenong West Primary School’s free community festival has a full performance line-up including Mitch Tambo, Bolly Dazzlers, Mariache Trio, Kaya Sun, Ze Mesquita, The Connie’s and students from Dandenong West Primary School, Emerson School and Dandenong High School. Also face painting, jumping castle, animal farm, Bollywood dancing workshop, African drumming workshop, free sausage sizzle, popcorn and fairy floss.

– Friday November 11, 2–6pm at Dandenong West Primary School, 32 Birdwood Ave, Dandenong. Free event.

Sparrows of Kabul

As part of The Boite Spring Festival, Fred Smith, his band and a group of local Afghanistan musicians The Kabul Birds Band perform the Sparrows of Kabul.

– Thursday 10 November, 7.30pm at Kingston Arts Centre. Free entry, but bookings essential. Details: kingstonarts.com.au/PERFORMANCE/MUSIC/Sparrows-of-Kabul

Surveyed show

Artist Harley Manifold records ordinary scenes and reactions on the streets of Greater Dandenong, while Giordano Biondi offers clay models of imagined cities and Amaya Iturri’s bold palette shows the transformation of colour.

– Tuesday 11 October – Friday 18 November at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, corner Walker and Robinson streets Dandenong. Free.

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW Club’s next dinner features a Box and Bottle Auction. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education for Women and the Club supports The SMITH Family’s Learning for Life Program.

– Tuesday 8 November, 7pm at Dandenong RSL, cnr Clow and Foster streets, Dandenong. Bookings essential. Details: Brigitte, 0491 626 527.

Red Cross stall

After two years’ hiatus, Hallam Red Cross’s community stall returns to Doveton. Lots of great gifts, crafts, flowers, games, puzzles and CDs for sale, as well as a $1 raffle. All welcome.

– Friday 11 November, 10am-1pm at Autumn Place, Doveton

Creative writing group

You are invited to an organic creative writing group where we awaken our inner writer and spark our imagination in this encouraging workshop. We will share creative writing prompts, stories and ideas, and do a couple of fun writing activities together. New writers welcome.

– Thursday 10 November 10am-12pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong. A gold coin donation is welcome. Bookings: Jo or Tayla on 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Coffee with cops and councillors

Residents are invited to come along for a complimentary coffee and a chat with our local police and Greater Dandenong councillors. Chat about any issues and ideas you have for the area. Free event.

– Saturday 19 November, 10am-1pm at Nessy’s Cafe, 1 Dunearn Road, Dandenong North. Details: 8571 5354 or jane.grace@cgd.vic.gov.au

Upcycled Artwork

Turn trash into treasure with Moon Girle. Take an object that was destined to landfill, add some glitter, faux fur and bright colours and make yourself a sculpture.

– Tuesday 8 and 15 November, 6.30pm at City of Greater Dandenong libraries. To register, go to https://libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/libraries/events/upcycled-artwork-art-series or 1300 630 920.

Daughters of Durga

Join us for a chapter reading and discussion about the book Daughters of Durga: Dowries, Gender Violence and Family in Australia led by author Professor Manjula Datta O’Connor. This is a partnership event between Indian Care, City of Casey and Wellsprings for Women.

– Sunday, 27 November, 2pm–4pm at 79 Langhorne Street Dandenong. Registrations: eventbrite.com.au/e/daughters-of-durga-reading-and-discussion-tickets-452376970697

Neighbourhood Watch safety forum

Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch’s next safety information forum and Q&A features two guest speakers – Senior Sergeant Alasdair Gall from Victoria Police’s Domestic Violence Command and Richard Asquith from City of Greater Dandenong’s Animal Management Team. All residents welcome for this chance to catch up with local police and councillors.

– Wednesday 30 November, 7.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Ample parking rear of centre off Frank Street.

Christmas Keysie Festival

The next Keysie Festival – Christmas Edition features live music, food trucks, homemade goods, flowers and plants, upcycle and pre-loved goods. Applications are open for stallholders.

– Sunday 18 December, 2022 at Springers Leisure Centre, Keysborough. Details: keysiemarket.com.au

Lunch dance

Knox Italian Senior Citizens Club is holding a three-course lunch dance with a live, one-piece band.

– Thursday, 24 November 12.30pm at 99 Karoo Road, Rowville; $30pp. Bookings: Zina 0415 276 132, Lina 0405 571 832 and Angela 0422 917 228.

Sunday Jazz

Enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon filled with great food, coffee and the smooth sounds of the Jennifer Salisbury Jazz Duo performing on the Café Vita deck at Springvale Botanical Cemetery.

– 12pm-3pm on 16 October, 27 November, 29 January, 26 February, 26 March at Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Princes Highway, Springvale. Details: 8558 8238 or info@cafevita.org.au

Men’s Shed

Keysborough Men’s Shed is a group based on old-fashioned mateship. It provides a place where men can feel included and safe, and is a tonic for their health and wellbeing. Activities include woodwork projects, cooking for lunches, welding, maintenance around the place and assistance to the community.

It’s in the reserve outside the rear of Resurrection Primary School, 402 Corrigan Road, Keysborough (enter driveway opposite 16 Loxwood Avenue).

Fridays 9am to 2pm. Details: Michael Howlett, 0408 545 196.

Fun for retirees

Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club is seeking new members from Dandenong North, Noble Park and Springvale North. In addition to other activities, members meet for coffee and listen to a guest speaker.

From 9.45am to noon on the last Tuesday of the month at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave. Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Conversation circle

Join the Conversation Circle at Dandenong Library and make new friends whilst practising English in a friendly, relaxed and safe environment. This program is suitable for adults. Low to intermediate levels of English language skills are required.

When: Every Thursday during school terms 6-7.30pm.

Jobs Victoria Advocate

Drop-in employment information.

Monday from 10am–4pm at Springvale Library; Wednesday from 10am to 4pm at Dandenong Library; every Thursday fortnight at CoCO’S, 2-3/48 McCrae Street Dandenong; Tuesday and Friday from 10am to 4pm at Springvale Learning & Activities Centre.

Contact Ali Abd Ali. Phone: 0452 647 522. Email: pathways@springvalelac.org.au