After 150 years, the Show goes on

The Dandenong Show celebrates 150 years of esteemed history on Saturday 12 November and Sunday 13th November.

Held on the second Saturday in November since 1936, the annual event is run by the Dandenong Agricultural and Pastoral Society, which advertises the show’s amusement rides, art and craft, entertainment and more.

It was 1954 when the show’s current state begun to take shape, as mannequin parades, dog obedience and sheep shearing were introduced to complement the traditional agricultural features.

As Dandenong has grown from a rural farming town to thriving city, the show has broadened in scope however always retained its oldschool country roots it has become known for.

The show was initially successful after its establishment in 1871, and first show in 1872, when there were 301 entries for the £3 prize of best draught horse.

But evolution and challenges have been an inexorable part of the journey.

The popularity brought with it space issues, with an exhibition hall built by the 1888 show to provide a larger meeting place than the mechanics institute.

It was described by the newspaper at the time, the South Burke and Mornington Journal, as “substantial commodious and handsome, situated on an elevated site, commanding an excellent view of the surrounding country and midway between the centre of the township and the railway station.”

In the subsequent years, the show was briefly threatened by an economic depression which nearly caused the organisation to collapse, but it continued putting on a show in the traditional Thursday timeslot.

The early years of the show were held at Dandenong Market’s current site, on the corner of Clow and Cleeland Street.

It was then moved to a bigger site in 1907 before being held at Greaves Reserve, its current location, for the first time in 1967.

Today’s setting provides the perfect backdrop for wedding ceremonies, seminars and family photographs which has further boosted the show’s reputation.

The most notable challenge, Dandenong was without a showground for several years during World War II, during which time the land was used by the army.

Throughout that time, there were two successfully combined shows with Berwick – in 1940 and 1941.

However, in 1944, with the army still in residence, the grandstand, which had been purchased from Caulfield in 1912, burnt down.

The pavilion which had been part of the show’s fabric since 1888, suffered the same fate in 1962.

The show gained momentum in the lead up to the 100-year anniversary.

In 1965, there were 3818 entries, the second-highest on record, and that was topped comfortably at the first show in the new location two years later.

It became such a highlight to the newly formed city that the state government chipped in $30,000 across the next three years.

In 1970, the attendance reached 30,000, and the following year, a book containing stories and history of the show’s history was released as part of centennial commemorations.

The overcoming of adversity to reach that point has always relied upon the society’s hardy voluntary hours.

Community donations have allowed the site to continue improving, with four lighting towers and the cattle sale ring complex since established.

Until its forced cancellation in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions, it had run every year.

The 150th anniversary celebrations were initially slated for last year’s show, until it too was not run because of the pandemic.

The event will be back in 2022, however, with all the fan favourites including Outback Stockman Show, Flippin Disc Dogs, highland dancers and FREEZA all performing and plenty of additions to the calendar to mark the milestone.

Run across two days gates open from 9am-9pm on Saturday and 9am-4pm on Sunday, with admission $10 for adults and children under 14 free.

Click the following link to get tickets to the show: https://www.ticketebo.com.au/daps/dandy-show-2022