Centenary Show ‘spectacular’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The Dandenong Show’s centenary in 1971 featured a “blaze of unforgettable pageantry”, according to the Dandenong Journal at the time.

“Such was the success of Dandenong’s first-ever two-day show that the annual drawcard now seems certain to continue over the weekends in future,” the Journal stated.

“Seldom in the 100 proud years of history of the Dandenong Show Society has there been such pageantry and colour as seen at Saturday’s spectacular opening ceremony.

Show society president Alfred Follett – the father of current president John – welcomed the State Governor Sir Rohan Delacombe and Lady Joyce Delacombe, who rode in an open Army jeep.

“In welcoming Sir Rohan and Lady Delacombe, Mr A. Follett said they were privileged to have on such an auspicious occasion, Vice Regal guests.

“He said though it was wet underfoot the sun was shining and there was an excellent crowd.”

Lining the arena during the opening ceremony was a ‘Colour Party’ of about 600 Scouts and 180 Guides with flags and banners.

Australian Air League members, St John Ambulance cadets, Victoria Police band and its popular drum horse Gendarme paraded, while the Dandenong-based 15th Field Regimental Royal Australian Artillery held a guard of honour.

A record 50,000 turned out for the show’s first-ever two-day format at Greaves Reserve – what was described as a “calculated gamble that a new era in agricultural and pastoral appreciation plus carnival entertainment had arrived”.

As part of the lead-up, the show was bestowed the title of Grand National Show by Agriculture Minister Gilbert Chandler.

Meanwhile, retailers in Dandenong’s CBD were asked to turn on their lights on over the show weekend.

A window-dressing competition featuring special historic and show displays was won by Verey’s Shoe Store in Lonsdale Street.

Free buses ran between Dandenong railway station and the showgrounds.

The live music on offer had an authentic rural flavour, including the Southern and Country Western Club and Kevin Leydon’s square dancing, highland and national dancing, and the Royal Artillery Band.

Attractions included roller derby cycling, radio-controlled model aircraft, army gun drill displays, agricultural motorcycle contests, combined church rock musicians, pixie vintage cars, Olympic jumping, Showgirl judging, steam traction and miniature train movements.

“Police have made provision for lost children with a play centre linked by telephone with the Dandenong and showgrounds headquarters,” the Journal reported.

A huge 7400-plus entries were submitted from across the state, with more than 1000 canines competing in the dog show and grand parades of dairy cattle, Suffolk sheep, horses and ponies.

About 90 axemen from across the country took part in the wood-chopping.