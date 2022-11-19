Helping in times of struggle

by Jasbir Singh Suropada, chairperson of Sikh Interfaith of Victoria

You matter, we matter, everyone matters, we all are unique and special in our own little ways.

As long as there is breath in us there is hope and as long as there is hope we can help motivate each other and only looking down at someone when we are giving out a helping hand to pull them up in humility.

As we are over the pandemic, everyone is trying to go back to their routine lifestyles, there are many from various ages still struggling.

The cost of living has gone up with the basic necessities costing more than it use to.

Mother Nature has also been acting up with heavy rains causing floods affecting many.

But in the midst of all these challenges there is great cause for optimism and hope.

It does not matter the colour of our skin, background, or status, we all feel similar pain and struggles.

The Sikh community places of worship (Gurduara) are open 365 days a year and 7 days a week – everyone is assured of a free vegetarian meal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Just Google ‘Sikh Temple near you’ in your maps and you will find one.

In this month of November, Sikhs and non-Sikhs communities are celebrating the 553rd birth anniversary of the founder of Sikh faith, Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s message relates to many important aspects of today’s society, including love and caring for one another, service to humanity and helping those in need, justice for all, taking a stand against the oppression of any segment of society, and freedom of expression and practice of one’s religious beliefs.

One of Guru Nanak Sahib Ji’s fundamental messages is the Oneness of all Humanity.

The Sikh philosophy of ‘Chardi Kala’ promotes this exact type of resilience.

It promotes a determination to continue in the face of adversity, to see things through and to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

This philosophy is grounded in the belief that, with a firm belief in Waheguru (Divine), our worldly worries can be eradicated.

We need to role model resilience so we can become the beacons of hope for our children.

As much as we are always talking about the adults’ issues, we need to focus on our children and youth who are also going through challenges and are struggling.

To promote peace and love for each other will give hope to all.

A verse from the Sikh tradition supports that: “No one is my enemy and no one is a stranger, I get along with everyone”.