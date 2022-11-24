Tales tall and terrific

Students became published writers at St Anthony’s School in Noble Park.

Twenty-four students from the school published their own book as part of Writer in Residence Program funded by Ardoch and the Fitzpatrick Skyes Foundation.

Author Michelle Hamer participated in the workshops where students wrote short stories that were compiled, edited and than published.

The book, Twenty-four Terrific Tales, was officially launched on November 18, where family, friends and community members witnessed students read excerpts and sign copies.

Ardoch is a small Australian Education charity identifies needs of students and communities who face disadvantages and provides targeted educational support programs to schools through trained volunteers, helpful resources and inspiring excursion and incursions.

The charity also addresses issues such as the serious issues of education inequality within Australia.