Keysborough Santa run

Santa Claus will be touring Keysborough on the back of a CFA truck on Christmas Eve. During the four-hour trip, Santa will stop at nine parks and playgrounds.

– 24 December, 10.30am-2.45pm. Details: ‘Keysborough Fire Brigade’ Facebook page

Christmas Keysie Festival

The next Keysie Festival – Christmas Edition features live music, food trucks, homemade goods, flowers and plants, upcycle and pre-loved goods. Applications are open for stallholders.

– Sunday 18 December, 2022 at Springers Leisure Centre, Keysborough. Details: keysiemarket.com.au

Santa water ski show

Entry is free to the annual Christmas Show on the banks of the National Water Sport Centre. There will be food trucks on site or you can bring along your own picnic. The 60-minute show includes Santa skiing in at 5pm.

– Sunday 18 December, 4pm-6pm (gates open 3pm) at National Water Sport Centre, 5 Riverend Road, Bangholme.

Christmas crafts

Springvale Community Hub will be running drop-in Christmas Craft sessions inside the Mitchell Hall. Perfect for kids to get into the Christmas spirits and enhance their creativity in Christmas crafts.

– Thursday 15 December and Thursday 22 December at Springvale Community Hub, Hillcrest Grove, Springvale.

Santa visits Springvale

Come visit Santa in the Mitchell Hall. Take your own photos with Santa and enjoy some Christmas craft activities. Registrations for this event is required.

– Wednesday 14 December, 3.30pm-5.30pm at Springvale Community Hub, Hillcrest Grove, Springvale.

Christmas spirit

Captivating entertainers and multi-skilled musicians will be spreading festive cheer in Noble Park and Harmony Square, Dandenong.

– Thursday 15 December, 3pm- 6pm and Thursday 22 December, 1.30pm-4.30pm at Noble Park CBD.

– Friday 16 December 11am-2pm and Wednesday 21 December, 10:30am-1pm at Harmony Square, Dandenong.

Senior Citz activities

Keysborough and District Multicultural Senior Citizens Club Inc has resumed its activities after the lifting of Covid restrictions. Bingo is on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, 1pm-3pm – $2 entry and $1.50 per book. Concerts with professional entertainers on the 3rd Tuesday of the month from January 2023 – $2 entry. Line dancing, Wednesdays 1pm-3pm, $5 entry. Ballroom dancing lessons, Thursdays 12.30pm-1pm followed by ballroom dancing at 3pm, $2 entry. Tea and coffee supplied at all events. Club will be in recess from 13 December 2022 and reopen on 17 January 2023. Details: Julie on 0428 561 694 or email graemejsmart@hotmail.com

Afghan women focus group

Bakhtar Community Organisation is organising a women focus group to be held every two weeks. The group has a key focus on developing and supporting Afghan women, especially the new arrivals to get connected in the community, receive relevant information to access the government services, overcome day to day challenges and integrate into Australian society. A light refreshment will also be provided.

– from Sunday 4 December 2pm at 23 – 47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Details: info@bakhtar.org.au or 9703 2555 (Thursdays and Fridays)

World Cup big screen

All 2022 FIFA World Cup matches will be screened live on the Urban Screen at Harmony Square.

– Until 19 December at 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong.

Tamil Harvest Festival

Tamil Australians celebrate ‘Thai Pongal – Tamil Harvest Festival and New Year’ – a day-long cultural experience and entertainment for the whole family with free entry. Includes traditional rice pudding (Pongal) making, open stage, traditional games, food and other stalls, kids entertainment and exhibitions.

– 22 January, 2023, 8.30am-4pm at GAA Gaelic Park, 324 Perry Road, Keysborough.

Food drive

Hallam Friends of Red Cross and Hallam Community Learning Centre are working together on a food drive for refugees in our local community. Anyone can make non-perishable food donations, which will be delivered to needy locals.

– Donations can be dropped off Mondays-Fridays 10am-3pm at Hallam Community Learning Centre, 56 Kays Road Hallam. Details: 97031688 or 0455566570

Sunday Jazz

Enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon filled with great food, coffee and the smooth sounds of the Jennifer Salisbury Jazz Duo performing on the Café Vita deck at Springvale Botanical Cemetery.

– 12pm-3pm on 29 January, 26 February, 26 March at Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Princes Highway, Springvale. Details: 8558 8238 or info@cafevita.org.au

Men’s Shed

Keysborough Men’s Shed is a group based on old-fashioned mateship. It provides a place where men can feel included and safe, and is a tonic for their health and wellbeing. Activities include woodwork projects, cooking for lunches, welding, maintenance around the place and assistance to the community.

It’s in the reserve outside the rear of Resurrection Primary School, 402 Corrigan Road, Keysborough (enter driveway opposite 16 Loxwood Avenue).

Fridays 9am to 2pm. Details: Michael Howlett, 0408 545 196.

Fun for retirees

Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club is seeking new members from Dandenong North, Noble Park and Springvale North. In addition to other activities, members meet for coffee and listen to a guest speaker.

From 9.45am to noon on the last Tuesday of the month at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave. Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Conversation circle

Join the Conversation Circle at Dandenong Library and make new friends whilst practising English in a friendly, relaxed and safe environment. This program is suitable for adults. Low to intermediate levels of English language skills are required.

When: Every Thursday during school terms 6-7.30pm.

Jobs Victoria Advocate

Drop-in employment information.

Monday from 10am–4pm at Springvale Library; Wednesday from 10am to 4pm at Dandenong Library; every Thursday fortnight at CoCO’S, 2-3/48 McCrae Street Dandenong; Tuesday and Friday from 10am to 4pm at Springvale Learning & Activities Centre.

Contact Ali Abd Ali. Phone: 0452 647 522. Email: pathways@springvalelac.org.au