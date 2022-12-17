Shopping strips with a view

Local shopping precincts in the City of Casey have been refreshed with six incredibly bright outdoor murals, new outdoor furniture and bold wayfinding signage.

The suite of works was completed with funding from the Victorian Government’s Outdoor Activation Fund, which encourages a return to in-person shopping by supporting businesses in those precincts to operate outdoors.

The murals were designed and painted by a number of different artists and each of them draw inspiration from the suburb in which they are located:

Ritchies IGA Wall

At 4/14 Webb Street, Narre Warren.

The Sacred Kingfisher represents Australia and its turquoise blue backing offers a striking contrast to the yellows and greens found in the assortment of Australian flowers. The foreground pops with splashes of the City of Casey’s brand colours of pink, green and blue. And finally, a graphic stroke flows through the design, inspired by a scribbled ’n’ and ‘w’ of Narre Warren, to tie the artwork together.

Artist – ​​​​​​Melbourne’s Murals.

Narre Warren Newsagency Wall

On the corner of 34 Webb Street and Malcolm Court, Narre Warren.

The artwork celebrates Narre Warren’s natural environment with a particular focus on endemic florals found within the suburb – the Oleria Asterotricha and the Diuris Punctata – which are native to the Gippsland Plains. Both of these plants are rare, but species can be found within 5km of the mural.

Artist – George Rose.

1 Autumn Place, Doveton

This mural was inspired by Doveton’s namesake fauna; the flattering dove wings welcome everyone to the shopping precinct, while the use of colour connects the flow of shapes which are representative of Doveton’s cultural diversity.

Artist – Martinich and Carran.

1 Linden Place, Doveton

The thematic connection with the Indigenous mural and gathering place is the native flora and fauna. The native trees along the nature strip look like a 3D image of the mural. It is also aligned with the colours and abstract lines of the mural at 11 Linden place.

Artist – Robert Scholten Creative Services.

11 Linden Place, Doveton

This wayfinding mural pays homage to the surrounding landmarks – Linden Place, Aboriginal Gathering Place and Myuna Farm. The chosen image of Doves represents Doveton’s namesake coupled with butterflies, which symbolise rebirth and positive change.

Artist – Robert Scholten Creative Services.

Kempson Walk, Berwick

The mural has a full, bright, and striking flora scheme to celebrate Berwick’s historical development and meaningful natural character. As the hero element, the classic magnolia captures the cultural symbolism of nobility and dignity of Berwick.

Artist – Melbourne’s Murals.