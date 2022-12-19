Highlights of the festive season

By Sahar Foladi

Some households in Greater Dandenong are doing a bit of extra this Christmas.

Star Journal photographer GARY SISSONS captured some of our neighbourhoods’ best Christmas lights displays.

3 Parkmore Road Keysborough

This family have been doing Christmas decorations for display ever since they moved to their house 10 years ago!

The family said the families of children in the area weren’t well off so they continued with the Christmas displays to make the children happy and handed out chocolates to the kids.

The display consists of Christmas tree snowman, arch way on the fence line, Santa, reindeer, penguins, elf, sloth off the letterbox and flamingos.

It takes two days to put out these small to medium decorations but the neighbourhood kids love the display and get excited.

8 Ring Court Dandenong North

The Christmas display for this house has been going on for 15 years after the resident was inspired by his friends’ decorations.

The resident said it takes him a month to set up and they love doing it because of the joy it brings to everyone who visits the house.

The massive display on this house features music, interactive displays, inflatables, walk in display, Bubble/smoke machine, window displays, laser/projections and Christmas statues.

17 Clarendon Drive Keysborough

This house takes its Christmas decorations very serious!

Featuring displays for over a decade, it only takes a week to put everything up.

It features inflatables, rope lights with reindeer, lots of bushes covered in lights and a religious display.

Residents say they love decorating the house as it brings joy to the community.

82 Tyers Lane Keysborough

Main features for this house is the inflatables on the ground and on top of the roof!

Inflatables include kangaroo, frosty, Santa and reindeers. The house is covered in lights and it only took a few days for the resident to put everything up there!

This house has been decorated very year for Christmas for the past nine years.