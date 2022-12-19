Tragic loss of family ring

By Sahar Foladi

A family has been left distraught after losing a sentimental heirloom ring on 13 December.

Maryann Lengyel took off her engagement ring to wash her hands at Interhealth Medical Clinic’s bathroom in Dingley Village and left it behind.

After almost two hours, she realised her ring is not with her at which stage her husband called the clinic to check if it’s still there, but unfortunately they could not find it.

A police report has been filed and CCTV footage has been checked too.

In a desperate plea, the family is offering a $1000 reward for whoever returns the ring.

Ms Lengyel had been the owner of the ring for more than 25 years.

The ring’s gemstones have been in the family for generations making Ms Lengyel the fifth generation to have had the ring.

Her daughter, Malisa Lengyel said: “One diamond belonged to my great grandmother, the other to my grandmother and the other two diamonds belonged to my two great aunties.

“The newest diamond in the ring would be 100 years old, which puts into perspective the age and history of these stones.”

The three sapphires also came from sentimental family jewellery.

The ring itself was designed in the 1970’s in the USA by Ms Lengyel’s late grandmother.

If you find this ring or have any information, call the Cheltenham Police station on (03) 9583 9767.