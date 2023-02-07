Five ways for better connection

Students launched into a “positive” start to the year at St Gerard’s Primary School in Dandenong North.

Schoolbooks were parked to the side as students met wildlife, rode bikes, played with robots and green screens, and created garden sculptures.

The aim is to build relationships from the outset.

And to instill ‘Give Me 5’ values – respect, cooperation, giving your best, positivity and being filled with spirit.

“We do this because we think relationships are very important,” teacher Nicole Fernandez said.

“We know we learn best if we are in a classroom where everyone is being respectful, co-operative, and positive, trying their best and trying to do the things God wants them to do.”

To that end, Wildlife Xposure brought in furry, feathery and scaly animals to meet.

Grade 5s and 6s took part in an emotional-regulation workshop from Toolbox Education, as well as a Bike Ed session and an Active Travel Map of the area from Bicycle Network.

Students tried out robots, 3D printers, green screen and spheros with Dandenong Library staff.

Families and teachers took part in a competition to create garden sculptures out of recycled materials.

They were guided by Dandenong-raised artist Shane Vandort and Greater Dandenong Council’s arts staff.

The week was rounded off with a whole-school disco held by Little Trivial Events.