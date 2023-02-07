Outdoor cinema experience returns to Dandenong

Dandenong residents are invited to grab their family and friends for the return of an outdoor cinema experience for the whole family.

Open Air Movies, a series of pop-up theatre screenings, are returning to the greater Dandenong community in the coming weeks, with a selection of movies everyone can enjoy.

Their program will provide locals a free outdoor cinema experience, with a diverse range of films to feature every Friday night in February and the first three weeks in March.

The films will be hosted at Harmony Square in Dandenong for the following screenings:

– 10 February – The Wizard of Oz (G)

– 17 February – He Named me Malala (PG).

And at the Springvale Community Hub for the following screenings:

– 24 February – The Lorax (G)

– 3 March – Spirited Away (PG)

– 10 March – Hidden Figures (PG)

– 17 March – Shrek (PG).

All films will commence at 7pm on their scheduled evenings.

Those attending are invited to bring along a picnic rug or chair and enjoy some of these family favourites.

Pre-show entertainment will be presented prior to two movie screenings in the weeks ahead, including a circus show by Mr Marvel at Harmonary Square ahead of the screening of The Wizard of Oz.

A pot planting workshop in collaboration with Dandenong Bunnings will be held at the Springvale Community Hub on Friday 24 February prior to the screening of The Lorax. This activity is significant in the lead up to Council’s Sustainability Festival on Sunday 26 February at the Dandenong Market.

More information is available at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/open-air-movies