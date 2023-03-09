Fun day shines at Ross Reserve

Hundreds basked in dazzling free entertainment at Noble Park Community Fun Day on Saturday 4 March.

Photographer ROB CAREW captured the hive of dance, frivolity and activities at the Ross Reserve precinct, which featured a rock-climbing wall, skateboarding, rollerblading, circus workshops, petting zoo and live performances.

As was the case for the Big Day Out last year, the Noble Park Youth Committee helped the council organise the show.

A multitude of community groups set up stalls, including Noble Park Community Centre, Noble Park Junior Football Club, South East Leisure – Noble Park Aquatic Centre, Noble Park 3rd Scouts, Moodemere Scouts, Southern Migrant and Refugee Centre, South East Community Links, Reclink, AfriAus Care, Reclink and Maralinga Community Garden.

The event was supported by the State Government’s $2 million Noble Park Revitalisation Project.