Bill of health for financially stressed

By Sahar Foladi

Community organisation, South East Community Links (SECL) brought back its Bring Your Bills Day event to help address the mounting cost of living pressures since Covid.

The initiative aims to educate, support and find a solution for anyone facing financial strain with their bills, rent, fines and much more.

Following its program trial last year, SECL has brought the much needed program back for 2024 to help locals experiencing financial hardships.

The community turnout is the embodiment of the dire situation for those struggling, as 300 people attended the event, more than the double anticipated by SECL.

“Our community lives in the most disadvantaged local government area in Melbourne. Many people are struggling to meet their rent and bills, let alone secure employment and provide for their families,” chief executive officer of SECL Peter McNamara said.

During the four hour event, rent increase notices, utility bill increases and fines emerged as the top three issues.

“Almost 65 per cent are very worried about paying their utility bills due to increasing costs and 43 per cent of people with children said their kids have missed out on after school activities,” Mr McNamara said.

The program has proved to be helpful in many ways by participants. Last year’s events led to 52 concessions and grants for participants, as well as 86 per cent attendees being on track with their utility bills and with more than $160,000 in debts resolved.

However, one of the main differences at this year’s event was community members facing multiple bill issues.

“Our financial counsellors were extremely busy sitting down with community members to help with these issues,” Mr McNamara said.

Peninsula Community Legal Centre and the Energy and Water Ombudsman were some of the busiest stalls.

Along with City of Greater Dandenong, the program is supported by Consumer Affairs Victoria, Services Australia, the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman, the Energy and Water Ombudsman, South East Water, Peninsula Community Legal Centre, Metro Trains Melbourne, Commonwealth Bank, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority, Metro Trains, the Victorian Public Tenants Association and more.