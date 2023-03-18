Looking Back

100 years ago

15 March 2023

Seaside Tram Facilities

From time to time for years past the question of a tramway from Dandenong to the nearest seaside resort has been discussed and arguments advanced in support of such a project. The present would appear to be a most opportune time to again open up this important question, not only in the interest of the people of Dandenong but on behalf of the residents of towns on the main Gippsland line and South Eastern line. At present, on hot summer nights, and Saturday afternoons and Sunday the only means of reaching any of the beaches on the St Kilda or Brighton seashore is to go right into Melbourne, and then take the risk of a long wait owing to the overcrowded trams. To get to the seashore on the Mordialloc- Frankston line means changing trains at Caulfield. The sooner Dandenong gets to work the sooner will the Seaside Tram become an accomplished fact.

50 years ago

13 March 1973

Mayor blasts float cost critic

The Mayor of Springvale, Councillor Bill Warner, has blasted fellow councillor Tom Rose for his comments on council’s decision to spend $1,700 on a float for a pageant in Dandenong. On Tuesday Councillor Rose criticised the decision to spend the money on the float, to be entered in a “Pageant of Progress” in Dandenong on Saturday May 19. Councillor Warner yesterday described a claim by Councillor Rose “that council was heading for bankruptcy if it continued to spend money so extravagantly“ as “utter nonsense”. The Mayor said Councillor Rose’s incorrect view and statements are a gross injustice to all council members and city ratepayers. The “misguided and mischievous comments” were due to Councillors Rose’s “very limited experience in local government matters and more particular his inability to grasp the financial ramifications of a multi-purpose business having a turnover in excess of $3m a year and serving a population of 65,000 people”.

20 years ago

17 March 2003

Heads Roll

Incumbent Casey council Mayor Graham Smith was one of three councillors who lost their seats in Saturday’s local Government election while his Greater Dandenong counterpart Paul Donovan was re-elected. Two former Casey mayors, Ron Mantel and John Hastie were defeated by Colin Butler and Roland Abraham respectively. In Greater Dandenong councillors re-elected were John Kelly, Roz Blades, Paul Donovan, Maria Sampey and Naim Melhem. In Dandenong Ward, Geraldine Gonsalvez relinquished her seat to former Dandenong mayor David Kelly. Keysborough South, vacated by Dale Wilson after his shift to State Parliament, went to Peter Brown. In Springvale South, Yvonne Herring lost to Clare O’Neil. Crs Angela Long (Lyndale) and Kevin Walsh (Noble Park) were re-elected unopposed.

5 years ago

19 March 2018

Crime’s big drop

Crime dropped dramatically in Greater Dandenong over the past 12 months, latest figures show. The crime statistics showed a 12% drop in recorded offences for Greater Dandenong, equating to a 14% drop per 100,000 population.

