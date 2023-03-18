Bloods go back-to-back in Turf 1

By Marcus Uhe

Springvale South are DDCA Turf 1 Premiers for the second consecutive year after defeating Buckley Ridges by six wickets in Saturday’s grand final at Arch Brown Reserve.

After losing the toss and being asked to field in hot and windy conditions, a superb bowling performance saw the Bloods dismiss Buckley for 147 in 40 overs, before completing the chase in the 37th, four wickets down.

Jarryd Straker (3/34) and Blade Baxter (3/26) led the way with the ball, while Jackson Sketcher added two, as Jake Cronin topscored for the boys from Park Oval with 42.

In reply, a patient Springvale South batting lineup dictated the chase, led by Jordan Mackenzie with 41 opening the batting.

The experienced pair of Cam Forsyth and Baxter completed the chase with a Forsyth sweep into the grandstand side as celebrations erupted from players and supporters in red in the W.J Williamson Pavilion.

It was the second consecutive year Springvale South defeated Buckley in the decider, after winning by 28 runs in the corresponding fixture in 2021/22.

Baxter was awarded best-afield for the Bloods, contributing 18 off 37 to go with his economical bowling performance, which included a sharp return catch off his own bowling off the bat of Michael Davies.