CommSafe forum

Victoria Police invites the public to talk about topics such as current crime trends, crime prevention, young people, family violence, road policing, drugs and drug-related crime. The forum will be run by a Victoria Police panel, with questions taken from the audience. Registration is a must, send your details and any dietary requirements to DANCOMMUNITYENGAGEME@police.vic.gov.au

– Wednesday 22 March 9am-12.30pm at Tatterson Park Pavilion, 62 Chapel Road, Keysborough

Women in the Art Game

Join Dr Rebecca Coates, an accomplished museum director, curator, public speaker, writer and lecturer, as she shares her thoughts on Women in the Art Game.

– Thursday 23 March, 6pm-7pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free, registrations required. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/thoughts-women-art-game-dr-rebecca-coates

Know your Waste Services

Informative workshop on City of Greater Dandenong’s household and hard rubbish collections. Find out what to do with extra waste that can’t go into any of your household bins or the hard waste collection.

– Friday 24 March, 12pm-1.30pm at Dandenong Civic Centre, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free, registrations required. Details: 8571 1702 or wasteevents@cgd.vic.gov.au

Keysie Easter Market

The Keysie Market – The Easter Edition features live entertainment, stalls and delicious food. A fun day out with friends, family and neighbours. Dogs on leashes welcome at this outdoor market.

– Sunday 26 March, 10am-2pm at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough. Details: Shirlene Allison, 0424 392 560 or shirleneallison@gmail.com

Sunday Jazz

Enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon filled with great food, coffee and the smooth sounds of the Jennifer Salisbury Jazz Duo performing on the Café Vita deck at Springvale Botanical Cemetery.

From 12pm-3pm on 26 March at Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Princes Highway, Springvale. Details: 8558 8238 or info@cafevita.org.au

‘That Made Me Laugh’

Join us for this new workshop where we will enjoy poems, riddles, comics, jokes, puns and short texts. Come along to have a laugh and a coffee. You are welcome to bring your own material to share that made you laugh but is not necessary.

– Monday 27 March 10.30am-11.30am at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. Zoom is also an option. Gold coin donation welcome. Bookings: Jo or Tayla, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Neighbourhood Watch public forum

Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch is holding a public forum including safety information and a Q&A with guest speaker Sergeant Andrew Nisbet from the Victoria Police Forensic Unit. Andrew has worked on many major crime scenes, his presentation is not to be missed. All residents welcome from Springvale, Noble Park, Keysborough , Bangholme and Dandenong.

– Wednesday 29 March 2023, 7.30pm at Paddy O`Doughue Centre, 18 -34 Buckley Street Noble Park. Details: president@nhwgreaterdandenong.org or visit nhwgreaterdandenong.org

1973 centenary exhibition

‘Optimism, Opportunities and Achievement’ reflects on the 1973 celebratoins of the Centenary of Local Government in Dandenong.

– 29 March-31 May, Wednesdays-Fridays, 10am-2pm at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Stret, Dandenong.

Our Beat

The Drum’s Our Beat is returning in 2023 with a block party in Crump Lane, Dandenong. It’s a place to meet local music makers and creatives, with always space in the program to come and sing, dance or make jokes.

– Thursday 30 March, 6.30pm at Crump Lane, Dandenong. Free, no registration required. Details: 8571 1666 or drumtheatre@cgd.vic.gov.au

International comedy festival

For one-night only the Drum Theatre will play host to Melbourne International Comedy Festival acts Bob Franklin, Dane Simpson, Hannah Camilleri, Nick Schuller and DeAnne Smith. Recommended for people aged 16 years or older.

– Saturday 1 April, 8pm at Drum Theatre, cnr Lonsdale and Walker streets, Dandenong; $35/$30 (concession)/$28 (members)/$18 (under 30’s)

Details: 8571 1666 or drumtheatre@cgd.vic.gov.au

Keysborough’s Big Picinic

Bring your picnic blankets, chairs and snacks for a day of free activities for all ages. Join in at the annual Easter egg hunt, animal nursery, pet photo booth, fun library activities, face painting, sports and games. Food stalls and trucks available.

– Sunday 2 April, 11am-4pm at Frederick Wachter Reserve, 133-155 Kingsclere Avenue, Keysborough.

Easter bunny

The Easter Bunny will be hopping into Dandenong Plaza giving out free Easter Eggs at Easter time. BYO your phone for a fun social media ‘selfie’ with the Easter Bunny.

– Thursday, 6 April to Monday, 10 April (excluding Good Friday, 7 April), 11am-2pm at Dandenong Plaza. No bookings required, free.

Thai Chi and Awareness Meditation

Tai Chi is a form of physical exercise aiding health and relaxation, following Shibashi DVDs to stretch the body and move into a state of calmness followed by Awareness Meditation. Meditation harmonises the body, brings stillness and connects the soul to meaning. All welcome to join us for one or both of these workshops.

– Mondays, 2pm-2.20pm (Tai Chi) and 2.30pm-3.30pm (Awareness Meditation) at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong (excluding public and school holidays). Gold coin donation is welcome. Bookings: Jo or Tayla, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au.

Places of worship tours

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 public tours to places of worship on Wednesdays 14 June, 9 August, 11 October, and 13 December 2023. Each tour features trips to four diverse places of worship for $25, plus a lunch for a $10-15 donation. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking. Details via the Interfaith Network’s Community Education Officer, Stacey Odwazny at education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801