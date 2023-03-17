Let Nawroz begin

By Sahar Foladi

This year’s Nawroz festival will be bigger and better according to Victorian Afghan Association Network (VAAN).

The festival is set for Sunday 19 March from 2pm to 8pm in Dandenong Park and is expected to see a huge turn-out from the community as always.

This year’s festival will be the first after a pledge of $30,000 grant for the festival over the next three years was announced last year.

Bruce MP Julian Hill made the announcement on 27 March during last year’s Nawroz festival in front of the 8,000 people crowd.

Mr Hill said, “I’m proud to represent more people born in Afghanistan than any other MP in Australia, plus many people from Iran.

“I’m really looking forward to celebrating Nowruz again with the community, this year back at Dandenong Park in the heart of Dandenong.

“Of course while Nowruz is a celebration, we must also remember that many people are worried about the safety of family and friends in Afghanistan and Iran and miss them even more at this time of the year.”

VAAN had said the grant will be used for increased security and cleaning staff for the popular festival.

A range of Afghan singers will be performing at the festival including the Hazara Afghan Taqi Khan.

Nawroz literally translates to ‘New Day’ a widely celebrated event as the New Year and to mark the first day of spring.

Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and much more Central Asia celebrate Nawroz. Different ethnicities and religions therefore have slightly different traditions, spelling and pronunciation of Nawroz.

However, the haft-seen (seven S’s) in Persian is common to have on the table to celebrate Nawroz even though it has evolved with people adding mirror for self-reflection.

The following haft-seen are the basics found in almost every household for Nawroz.

• Sabza- Sprout of seeds, lentils or oats grown at home in the lead up to Nawroz. It symbolises rebirth.

• Senjed- Jujube fruit symbolises love.

• Sib- Apple for beauty and health.

• Seer- Garlic symbolises taking care of one’s health.

• Samanu- sweet pudding for wealth and fertility.

• Sirkah- Vinegar for patience and wisdom that comes with ageing.

• Sumac- Persian spice made from crushed sour red berries and symbolises the sunrise of a new day.

Dressing up in cultural dresses, having a feast with family and giving out gifts are also among common practices.

The abolishment of temporary protection visas announced by the Albanese Government on 13 February will make for another reason to celebrate hard while prayers are with everyone back home in Afghanistan.