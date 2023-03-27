Seafaring and caring

Students at Lyndale Greens Primary School have dived into making discoveries beneath the waves.

On 24 March, they dressed as turtles, sharks, mermaids, pirates and other sea-faring life on a Free Dress Sea Day, raising $300 for Dolphin Research Institute.

It followed a Sea Week filled with art, music, stories and science activities to learn more about Victoria’s amazing marine life.

Science specialist teacher Judith Sise said Victorians underappreciated the significance of their state’s marine eco-systems and species.

More than 90 per cent of surveyed Victorians valued marine systems in other states above their own.

“The program was developed to showcase to Victorians that what lives around our coast is too precious to lose.”

Dolphin Research Institute studies the dolphins and whales in Port Phillip, as well as running the award-winning schools program ‘i Sea, i Care’.