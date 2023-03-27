Show us your snaps

Photography enthusiasts are being encouraged to get involved in showcasing the best of Greater Dandenong for an annual creative project in the community.

Council annually produces a community calendar for residents, featuring photos that have been snapped by those in our community with an eye for creativity, and showing the best of what we have to offer in our municipality.

Mayor, Cr Eden Foster said it’s a fantastic opportunity to see the area through the eyes of those who call Dandenong home.

“We love seeing our city through our community’s eyes so last year we launched a competition calling for residents to submit photos taken throughout Greater Dandenong,” she said.

The competition was a huge success in 2023 with more than 370 entries.

Council is again running the popular photography competition to develop the 2024 community calendar.

A judging panel, including the Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre curator, will select 12 finalists for inclusion in the 2023 calendar.

The panel will also select one winner from four different categories, including nature, the built environment, youth and an open category to take home a cash prize.

Last year’s community calendar photography competition first place winner Tania Tivendale took a photo of a Rosella in her front garden in Dandenong.

“I love living right near the Dandenong Creek as we have many beautiful, winged visitors come to our garden,” said Ms Tivendale.

2023 second place winner Daniel Green took a beautiful top-down photo of Dandenong Park and third place winner Peter Oudman took a photo at the Di Zhang Wang Temple Bell at Springvale Botanical Cemetery.

Photography submissions for the 2024 community calendar will close on Friday 28 July 2023.

For more information isit greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/photography-competition