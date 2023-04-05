Band tuned into neighbours

By Sahar Foladi

Eighteen students from Lyndale Secondary College have banded together to perform at their neighbouring primary school.

The Years 8 to 12 band members recently put on a live performance at Wooranna Park Primary School.

“We are so keen to strengthen ties with Wooranna Park Primary,” Lyndale’s director of performing arts Steven Rault said.

“So many of our students were students at Wooranna Park and it makes sense to link both communities.

“I’m hoping this event will be the beginning of more community engagement between our two schools. There are great opportunities for Lyndale students to develop leadership skills through mentoring programs and for Wooranna Park students to gain some insights into high school life to better prepare them for the rigours of secondary school learning.”

The engagement between the schools will also prep students for transitioning into high school.

Lyndale Secondary College has 10 bands and ensembles. The school also allows Year 7 students to learn an instrument free of charge.

“Dance and Drama are also big features of our program with full-scale stage musicals in our state-of-the-art theatre,” Mr Rault said.

“If nothing else, these super talented Lyndale students get to share their passion for music with the Wooranna Park community.

“Music brings us together, and we are proud that our talented students can make this happen through their passion for, and commitment to music.”