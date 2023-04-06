Five teens in alleged stolen car crash

A 15-year-old Hallam boy has been charged with aggravated burglary and car theft after a stolen Mercedes crashed and flipped onto its roof.

The stolen vehicle crashed outside a Frankston shopping centre in the afternoon on Wednesday 5 April.

Five teenagers, including an injured Dandenong boy under police guard in hospital, were arrested in relation to the theft.

Police received information that a stolen vehicle had been sighted at the shopping centre on Cranbourne-Frankston Road about 4.50pm.

Officers attended the centre and were directed by members of the public who had seen the vehicle heading west on Frankston-Dandenong Road.

The officers saw a trail of smoke and dark rubber marks on the road, leading to a Mercedes that had been flipped onto its roof.

The Mercedes had been stolen from the Balwyn North area on 1 April.

Witnesses reporting seeing a group of youths running from the crash scene towards Deane Street.

With the assistance of the Dog Squad, five youths were arrested nearby a short time later.

A 14-year-old Ararat boy and a 15-year-old Hallam boy have subsequently been charged with aggravated burglary and theft of motor vehicle.

They will face a childrens court at a later date.

A 12-year-old Dandenong boy and 14-year-old Highett boy have been released and are expected to be charge on summons while a 15-year-old Dandenong boy remains in hospital under police guard.