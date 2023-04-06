Apple Harvest Festival proves fruitful

Narre Warren North’s iconic Montague apple orchard was bustling with 2000 locals on Saturday 1 April for its annual Apple Harvest Festival.

Live music, food tucks, fruit tasting, kids activities, facility tours and a pick-your-own orchard experience saw families brave the wet weather to enjoy a slice of the sweet life.

A farmers’ market platformed premium seasonal produce, while facility tours gave festival-goers an insight into the seed-to-shelf cycle.

Star News photographer ROB CAREW was on site at the historic orchard to find out what the day had to offer.